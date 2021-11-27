UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $654,000 Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Kelly Services worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 34.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KELYA shares. TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $17.45 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

