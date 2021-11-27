UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $620,000 in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 163.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after buying an additional 1,276,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 871.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,121,000 after buying an additional 1,111,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 143.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,663,000 after buying an additional 1,056,633 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 26.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,193,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after buying an additional 248,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 18.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,113,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after purchasing an additional 173,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

JKS opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $85.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.83. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.07.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

