UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $563,000 Investment in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,492.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $49.60.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $391.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CRSR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

