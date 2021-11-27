UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Advantage Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,024,000 after acquiring an additional 485,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,614,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,885 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after buying an additional 252,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after buying an additional 671,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $14,504,000.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV).

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.