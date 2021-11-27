UBS Group Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 500 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 500 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 393 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a CHF 440 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 441.10.

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

