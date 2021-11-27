Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Udemy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UDMY. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.64.

Get Udemy alerts:

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.