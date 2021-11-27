UniLend Reaches Market Cap of $26.12 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. During the last week, UniLend has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. UniLend has a total market cap of $26.12 million and $2.44 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UniLend Profile

UniLend is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars.

