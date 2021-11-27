Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $239.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $247.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

