United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

UUGRY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

