Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.580-$1.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 0.94. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Uniti Group stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

