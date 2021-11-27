UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,727,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 56,434 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 316,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 100,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $253.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.18.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

