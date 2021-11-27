Validity Hits Market Capitalization of $30.47 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $6.85 or 0.00012532 BTC on major exchanges. Validity has a total market cap of $30.47 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Validity has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.95 or 0.00808668 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Validity

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,451,722 coins and its circulating supply is 4,448,433 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

