Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.84

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) reached a new 52-week high on Saturday . The company traded as high as $59.84 and last traded at $59.60, with a volume of 171787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VALN. Zacks Investment Research raised Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valneva in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,138,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

