Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Position Lifted by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH opened at $96.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.51. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $68.49 and a 52 week high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

