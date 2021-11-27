Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 107,190 Shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 395.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in SilverSun Technologies were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

In other SilverSun Technologies news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $52,569.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNT opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $14.87.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

