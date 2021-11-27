Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in L.S. Starrett were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCX. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, VP Christian Arntsen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $70,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Emerson Leme sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $343,420. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCX opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.68. The L.S. Starrett Company has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

