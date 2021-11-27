Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 86,728 Shares of Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 626,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Windtree Therapeutics were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WINT. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $162,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Huang bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 56,930 shares of company stock worth $107,927. 16.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WINT opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.16. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

