Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 97,635 Shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 291,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRKN shares. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.