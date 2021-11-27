Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the second quarter valued at about $700,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the second quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the second quarter valued at about $7,288,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVRx alerts:

CVRX opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a current ratio of 20.42. CVRx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX).

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.