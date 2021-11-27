Vanguard Group Inc. Takes $1.32 Million Position in Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 470,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $67,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 333.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 333,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Inhibikase Therapeutics news, CEO Milton H. Werner acquired 23,589 shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $46,470.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Inhibikase Therapeutics stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.54.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 335.03% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

