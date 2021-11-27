Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.0% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Lpwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,089,000 after buying an additional 58,351 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,608,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $212.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.87. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $167.70 and a 12 month high of $219.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.648 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

