Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 104.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.0% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,700 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,043 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after buying an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,039,000.

Shares of VCSH opened at $81.49 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

