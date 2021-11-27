Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $235.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $185.54 and a one year high of $243.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

