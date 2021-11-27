Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 22,900.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VASO stock remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,217. Vaso has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 3.15.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.