VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Has $6.89 Million Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. owned about 0.18% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 69,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,604,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,514,000 after acquiring an additional 116,273 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 67,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000.

XT traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.01. 60,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,573. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.76. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $67.48.

