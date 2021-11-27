Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives $344.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $344.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,375 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,318 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.58. 399,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,565. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.37. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.