Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a c- rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VRRM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verra Mobility has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $600,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,223,000 after buying an additional 1,670,210 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,108,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,777,000 after buying an additional 1,244,606 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,827,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,538,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,023,000.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

