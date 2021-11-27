Vicus Capital Sells 204 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Vicus Capital trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $81.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

