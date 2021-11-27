Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives $20.39 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VFF. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 15,559.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 34.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 68,308 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 40.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,026,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 297,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. 837,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,093. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $604.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.21 and a beta of 3.38.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

