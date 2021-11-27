Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Director Acquires $15,288.00 in Stock

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Director Jerrold Sendrow bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $15,288.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRPX. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,305,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $90,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.

