Virtu Financial LLC Invests $41,000 in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Q&K International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QK. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q&K International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Q&K International Group by 253.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Q&K International Group by 52.1% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 175,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Q&K International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Q&K International Group alerts:

Q&K International Group stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. Q&K International Group Limited has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Q&K International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q&K International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.