Virtu Financial LLC Sells 76,652 Shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 76.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76,652 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Celsion were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celsion by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 555,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Celsion by 17,570.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celsion by 36.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Celsion in the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Celsion in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $0.72 on Friday. Celsion Co. has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 3,912.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celsion Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

