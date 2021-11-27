Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Boosted by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Visa by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,785 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,225,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,632,000 after acquiring an additional 304,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 252,327 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $197.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $385.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.49. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.55 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

