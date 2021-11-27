VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE VOC opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.38.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

