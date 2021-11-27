Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 188 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 188 ($2.46) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 171.15 ($2.24).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 109.62 ($1.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of £30.03 billion and a PE ratio of -219.24. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently -18.00%.

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

