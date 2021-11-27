Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 1,054,639 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $21,831,027.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey A. Citron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of Vonage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of Vonage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00.

NASDAQ VG opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -295.53, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vonage by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vonage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vonage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Vonage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 181,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VG. Northland Securities downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

