Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. Vontier has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.59.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,901,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,059,000 after acquiring an additional 242,723 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,626,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,654,000 after acquiring an additional 114,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,122,000 after acquiring an additional 480,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 41.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,021,000 after buying an additional 1,274,371 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 13.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,934,000 after buying an additional 494,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

