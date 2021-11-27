Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Price Target Cut to $29.27 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Fundamental Research from $30.63 to $29.27 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 93.33% from the stock’s current price.
The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Attracts Mark Cuban / Expecting New Records in The Quarter Ending December” and dated November 3, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.
VOYG is an FRC Top Pick
“
Voyager Digital stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. Voyager Digital has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $30.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79.
About Voyager Digital
Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Story: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.