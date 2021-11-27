Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Price Target Cut to $29.27 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Fundamental Research from $30.63 to $29.27 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 93.33% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Attracts Mark Cuban / Expecting New Records in The Quarter Ending December” and dated November 3, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

VOYG is an FRC Top Pick



“

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.82.

Voyager Digital stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. Voyager Digital has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $30.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79.

About Voyager Digital

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

