Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,008 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,948,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,101,298,000 after acquiring an additional 628,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $872,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,705,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $613,949,000 after acquiring an additional 289,532 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,713,000 after acquiring an additional 328,328 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

