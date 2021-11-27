Wanchain (WAN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.02 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001647 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $174.61 million and approximately $9.02 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.08 or 0.00210870 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.51 or 0.00791176 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000611 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00073499 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009206 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,650,021 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.