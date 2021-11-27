Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

WRE opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

