WealthTrust Axiom LLC Cuts Stock Position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Genasys were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Genasys by 48.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 74,026 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Genasys by 2,846.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 34,927 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNSS opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $150.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.60 and a beta of 0.46. Genasys Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Genasys had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genasys Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

GNSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

