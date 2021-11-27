WealthTrust Axiom LLC Decreases Stake in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its position in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in TORM were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TORM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TORM by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMD opened at $7.18 on Friday. TORM plc has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $533.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -343.57.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 13.80%.

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

