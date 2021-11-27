WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Team were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Team during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Team during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Team by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Team during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Team by 430.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TISI opened at $1.38 on Friday. Team, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.72). Team had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Team, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

