Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,552 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.36% of ITT worth $26,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ITT by 125.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ITT opened at $99.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.54 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.51.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.