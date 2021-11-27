Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $16.21 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $16,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,712,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,155,000 after acquiring an additional 138,401 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,180,000 after buying an additional 1,439,529 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.6% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 971,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,798,000 after buying an additional 76,563 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,774,000 after buying an additional 486,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 963.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,778,000 after buying an additional 413,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VAC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $156.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -132.32 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.56 and its 200-day moving average is $158.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

