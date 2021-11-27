Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 101,625 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $24,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after buying an additional 389,939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,402,000 after buying an additional 258,679 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $22,388,000. Finally, 6elm Capital LP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $15,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $128.50 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 269,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,904,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,969 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DKS. Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

