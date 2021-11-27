Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 918,242 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918,242 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.31% of Altice USA worth $29,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATUS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock worth $312,845 and have sold 9,000 shares worth $193,890. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

