Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,992 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $18,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 51.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 21.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 15.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after buying an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on THS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of THS stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.