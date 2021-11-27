Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.08% of United Rentals worth $20,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in United Rentals by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.30.

URI stock opened at $362.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

